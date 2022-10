Las protestas en Irán se recrudecen y suman ya 100 muertos

Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 03/10/2022.- Iranian women walk in a street, in Tehran, Iran, 03 October 2022. Iran has been facing worldwide anti-government protests following the death of Masha Amini, a 22 year old girl, who was detained on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. Amini was declared dead on 16 September, after she spent 3 days in a coma. According to supreme leader official website Khamenei is sympathetic with the death of Mahsa Amini, however, he condemns the protests as ’Äòriots’Äô and he also accuses US and Israel for planning the protests inside the country. (Protestas, Disturbios, Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH