Ucrania se muestra dispuesta a renunciar a entrar en la OTAN

Lviv (Ukraine), 09/03/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen and family members during a funeral ceremony of three Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting with Russian forces, in Lviv, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. A memorial ceremony was held for three soldiers: Dmytro Kotenko, Kyrylo Moroz and Vasyl Vyshyvanyi, who were killed near the city of Kherson during Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS