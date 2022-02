Amnistía Internacional acusa a Israel de imponer a los palestinos un régimen de 'apartheid'

Hebron (-), 29/01/2022.- Israeli soldiers order Palestinian vendors to close their shops in the old part of the West Bank city of Hebron after claims that stones were hurled on Israeli settlers, 29 January 2022. According to Hebron mayor Taysir Abu Sneineh, Israeli forces on 29 January forced several Palestinian shops in Shallaleh street in the old town of Hebron to shut down in an attempt to empty the old town from its Palestinian businesses and residents. Hebron is a divided city with several hundred Jewish settlers living among over 140,000 Palestinians. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN