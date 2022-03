China alerta de que las sanciones a Rusia retrasarán la recuperación económica global

Beijing (China), 11/03/2022.- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is seen on screens as he speaks to reporters during an online press conference, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2022. China holds two major annual political meetings, The National People’Äôs Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together known as ’Lianghui’ or ’Two Sessions’. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI