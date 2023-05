Eurovisión 2023 | Estos son los favoritos: ¿en qué puesto está Blanca Paloma?

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 05/05/2023.- People walk past Eurovision signs at the Pier Head in Liverpool, Britain, 05 May 2023. Liverpool is preparing to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) consists of two Semi-Finals, held on 09 and 11 May, and a Grand Final on 13 May 2023. (Ucrania, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN