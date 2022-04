Victoria cómoda pero no definitiva de Macron ante Le Pen

Paris (France), 10/04/2022.- French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron reacts after results in the first round of the French presidential elections in Paris, France, 10 April 2022. According to initial exit polls by IPSOS French President Emmanueal Macron received 28,1 percent of votes and will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Le Pen in the second round on 24 April 2022. (Elecciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT