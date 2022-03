La guerra entre Rusia y Ucrania, en vídeos

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 02/03/2022.- A view of a damaged armored vehicle after shelling in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV