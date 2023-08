Simone Biles regresa 2 años después con un triunfo estelar

Hoffman Estates (United States), 05/08/2023.- First place Simone Biles (C) reacts with second place Leanne Wong (L) and third place Joscelyn Roberson (R) celebrate during the awards ceremony after the Core Hydration Classic at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA, 05 August 2023. Biles returned to competition after a two-year break after the Tokyo Olympics. (Tokio) EFE/EPA/ALEX WROBLEWSKI