Tropas ucranianas desembarcan en la Crimea ocupada, según Kiev

Kyiv (Ukraine), 23/08/2023.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (not pictured) following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 August 2023. Orpo arrived in Kyiv to meet with Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in support of the country amid the Russian invasion. (Finlandia, Rusia, Ucrania, Kiev) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO