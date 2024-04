Jannik Sinner, la kriptonita "amiga" que amenaza la era Alcaraz: "Está jugando absolutamente desnudo"

Melbourne (Australia), 28/01/2024.- Jannik Sinner of Italy poses for photographs with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following his win in the Men'Äôs Singles final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day 15 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2024. (Tenis, Italia, Rusia) EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT TENIS. ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA. GANADOR / JOEL CARRETT