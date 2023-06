Denver vence con soltura en Miami con una nueva exhibición de Jokic

Miami (United States), 08/06/2023.- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (C) looks to pass as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (L) and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (R) defend during the second half of game three of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, USA, 07 June 2023. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT