Sigue en directo la etapa de hoy del Giro de Italia: Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena

Fossombrone (Italy), 13/05/2023.- Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic (L) of team Jumbo Visma and British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart (R) of Ineos Grenadiers cross the finsh line during the eighth stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia cycling race over 207 km from Terni to Fossombrone, Italy, 13 May 2023. (Ciclismo, Italia, Eslovenia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO