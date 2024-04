Wael Dahdouh, el periodista que siguió informando tras el asesinato de su familia en Gaza: “Es mi misión como ser humano”

07 January 2024, Palestinian Territories, Rafah: A Press vest is placed over the body of Hamza Dahdouh, a Palestinian journalist who worked for Al Jazeera and was killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah. Hamza is the son of Al-Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Dahdouh, who has previously lost his wife, two other children and a grandson and was injured himself during the war. Photo: Mohammed Talatene/dpa 07/01/2024 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN / Mohammed Talatene/dpa;Politics;---;politics;war;conflict;unrest;Israeli-Palestinian conflict - Journalists funeral in Rafah / DPA vía Europa Press