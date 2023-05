Verstappen se exhibe en Miami, con Alonso tercero en el podio y Sainz, quinto

Miami Gardens (United States), 07/05/2023.- First place finisher Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing reacts with third place finisher Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Aston Martin after the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome circuit in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 07 May 2023. (Fórmula Uno, Estados Unidos, Roma) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH