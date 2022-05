Eurovisión 2022: La favorita Suecia pasa la segunda semifinal y Rumania da la sorpresa

Turin (Italy), 12/05/2022.- Co-host Alessandro Cattelan (C) performs during the Second Semifinal of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 12 May 2022. The international song contest has two semifinals on 10 and 12 May, and a grand final on 14 May 2022. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Alessandro Di Marco