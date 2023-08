La misión espacial de la India aluniza con éxito en el polo sur de la Luna

Bangalore (India), 23/08/2023.- Indian labourers hang a poster during the soft landing of the ’Chandrayaan-3 Mission’ event at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bangalore, India, 23 August 2023. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) space exploration Chandrayaan-3 Mission is expected to land on the moon on 23 August at approximately 18:04 (IST). EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV