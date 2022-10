¿Por qué se hunde la figura de Liz Truss en el Partido Conservador?

London (United Kingdom), 04/10/2022.- British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves the hotel to attend the Conservative Party Conference 2022 in Birmingham, Britain, 04 October 2022. After the government’Äôs U-turn on the 45p tax rate, Truss faces pressure within her own party. The conference runs from 02 to 05 October at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN