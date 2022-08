Uno de los altos cargos de la Organización Trump se declara culpable de fraude fiscal

New York (United States), 12/08/2022.- Allen Weisselberg, (C) the chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, departs criminal court after a hearing related to an indictment by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York, New York, USA, 12 August 2022.The Trump Organization, the family business of former US President Donald J. Trump, and Weisselberg have been indicted for alleged tax crimes related to unreported fringe benefits given to employees of company, charges that are result of a years long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Peter Foley