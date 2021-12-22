Los perfiles más especializados pueden entrar a trabajar ahora mismo en Nationale Nederlanden

7 Se lee en minutos VERÓNICA SEDEÑO



Nationale-Nederlanden, empresa del Grupo NN, ofrece soluciones de protección, pensiones y ahorro e inversión a corto, medio y largo plazo a cerca de 850.000 clientes en toda España. Con un equipo profesional de 500 empleados y 2.000 agentes comerciales, Nationale-Nederlanden está presente en toda España a través de sus 41 oficinas, más de 178 Puntos Naranja y 9 Franquicias.

En estos momentos, la compañía necesita reforzar su plantilla y demanda personal cualificado en distintas especialidades. Consulta en este artículo todas las ofertas de empleo con las que cuentan ahora mismo, así como los requisitos para optar a las mismas.

NATIONALE NEDERLANDEN selecciona:

SENIOR INTERNAL AUDITOR para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:51

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

We seek to complete our workforce with a Senior Internal Auditor. As a Senior Internal Auditor, your main objective will be to add value to the business by making the risk visible by:

- Providing an independent assessment of the design and effectiveness of internal controls over the risks to the business performance.

- Providing recommendations for improving the governance, risk and control framework.

- Defining the scope of challenging and value-added internal audit engagements.

- Executing the audits according to the internal audit plan (planning, testing of controls, reporting, follow up).

- Identifying the associated business processes, risks, legal requirements, determining the adhesion to internal standards and testing the operating effectiveness of the controls.

What are we looking for?:

- Bachelor degree in ADE/Economics or Actuarial.

- Minimum 5 years´experience in audit in the insurance sector (experience of risk management or internal control can be also considered).

- Fluent level of English (we do everything in English).

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Senior Internal Auditor en Madrid.

DATA ARCHITECT para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:49

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

In Nationale-Nederlanden, multinational in the insurance industry, we seek to complete our workforce with an experienced Data Architect to support our Enterprise Architecture/IT team.

As a Data Architect, your main objectives will be:

- Collaborate with IT/Agile teams to achieve the data strategy and to apply data governance processes and principles.

- Identify and evaluate current data management technologies and processes and research for new opportunities.

- Define the data management vision & strategies, managing the change journey and/or playing serving as the “architect” to design and scale end to end data management.

- Defining the policies & standards for data management for structured, semi- and unstructured data use.

- Defining the data architecture for cloud native data management with expert level knowledge on business process flows to support data sourcing & lineage.

What are we looking for?:

- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant field.

- 5 years hands-on experience in a similar role.

- Deep knowledge of Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL Database, Azure Databricks, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Services, Power BI.

- Desirable knowledge of Spark, Azure Cosmos DB (or other NoSQL databases), Neo4j (or other graph databases), Azure Event Hubs (or other streaming platforms like Kafka).

- Strong knowledge on advanced and predictive analytics capabilities, machine learning and AI techniques.

- CI/CD through Azure DevOps and Visual Studio.

- Fluency in English (an English test will be carried out).

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Data Architect en Madrid.

DIGITAL GROWTH LEAD para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:47

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

In Nationale-Nederlanden, multinational in the insurance industry, we seek to complete our workforce with an experienced Digital Growth Lead to support our Digital Commerce team.

As a digital growth lead, your job duties include designing and executing performance online campaigns, overseeing ongoing digital campaign operations when you work with external media agencies, and creating an environment that drives new marketing leads for the organization.

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Digital Growth Lead en Madrid.

IT SECURITY ENGINEER para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:45

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

Como integrante del equipo de seguridad, tu foco está en ayudar a mantener toda la infraestructura desplegada en entornos Cloud actualizada al día siguiendo las políticas ya definidas, creación de nuevas y seguimiento de su ejecución. Utilizarás todas las herramientas disponibles para automatizar las tareas de seguridad e incorporar dichos automatismos a nuestros procesos de integración y despliegue continuos.

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de IT Security Engineer en Madrid.

BUSINESS MANAGER BOARD OF NN SPAIN para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:42

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

In Nationale-Nederlanden, multinational in the insurance industry, we seek to complete our workforce with a Business Manager Board of NN Spain, who supports the Spanish management board, and the CEO in particular, in formulating the strategy and executing this strategy in the company, specially when it comes to managing the strategic initiatives and their progress.

The business manager role is a development / knowledge broadening role in order to get a view on overall company management, to participate in board of NN Spain discussion and further development business and organization savviness.

What are we looking for?:

- University degree.

- At least 3 years of experience, preferably with consultancy background.

- Strong stakeholder management skills, building relationships of trust, influencing and relating to others.

- Excellent communication skills in English and Spanish and ability to communicate complex issues succinctly.

- Excellent project management skills with the ability to prioritize and multi-task.

- Ability to recognize improvement opportunities constantly.

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Business Manager Board of NN Spain en Madrid.

ANALISTA DE PROCESOS para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:34

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

El objetivo de esta posición es analizar y redefinir todos los procesos de la compañía a fin de mejorar la experiencia de nuestros clientes implementando una visión 360 de nuestros clientes para obtener una mayor eficiencia en todos los procesos y una mejor relación con el cliente.

Qué perfil buscamos:

- Licenciatura ADE o similar / Altamente valorable: Ingeniería.

- Mínimos 3 años en puestos similares. Muy valorable experiencia en Consultoría.

- Conocimiento del sector asegurador.

- Participación en procesos de definición de soluciones tecnológicas desde el punto de vista del negocio.

- Conocimiento de las herramientas Figma, Sketch, Airtable o Apian.

- Inglés mínimo C1 (se realizará prueba oral y escrita).

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Analista de Procesos en Madrid.

SOFTWARE ARCHITECT para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:27

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

In Nationale-Nederlanden, multinational in the insurance industry, we are looking for an experienced Software Architect to make intuitive high-level decisions for software development. Serve a leadership role on software development teams. She/he has the ability to solve business or technical problems by thinking a good technical solution for them using the technology creatively. To act as decision maker in the process, determining everything from design choices to technical standards, such as platforms and coding standards. The main goal for this role is to provide a framework for the development of a software or system that will result in high quality IT solutions.

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Software Architect en Madrid.

NON-FINANCIAL REPORTING SPECIALIST para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:25

- Contrato indefinido.

- Jornada completa.

In Nationale-Nederlanden, multinational in the insurance industry, we seek to complete our workforce with a Non-Financial Reporting Analyst within the CSR area. Non-financial reporting is evolving at high speed. As part of the CSR team, the person will contribute to our strategic commitments related to society, to support the wellbeing of people and the planet. More specifically, s/he will work on non-financial reporting topics and supporting the setting of KPIs and monitoring our performance in the areas of community investment, diversity & inclusion, and sustainability.

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Non-Financial Reporting Specialist en Madrid.

PRÁCTICAS RECURSOS HUMANOS (RELACIONES LABORALES, ALTAS Y BAJAS) para Madrid

Publicado: 21/12/2021 - 13:18

- Contrato de duración determinada.

- Jornada completa.

Nationale-Nederlanden es una compañía aseguradora del Grupo NN que ofrece seguros de vida y generales, productos de ahorro e inversión y planes de pensiones. En Nationale-Nederlanden buscamos estudiantes, recién licenciado/as y perfiles junior que quieran comenzar su carrera profesional en una empresa multinacional, con ambiente dinámico, innovador y flexible.

Principales funciones:

- Soporte en la gestión del proceso de nómina.

- Apoyo en procedimientos de altas y bajas de empleados, y en las modificaciones de contrato y/o jornada.

- Asistencia en tareas relacionadas con remuneración, gestión de beneficios sociales, etc.

- Elaboración de informes para el área.

Ofrecemos a nuestros jóvenes talento:

- Ayuda al estudio competitiva: 800 e/mes.

- Modelo de trabajo híbrido.

- Comedor de lunes a viernes.

- Horario flexible.

- Jornada intensiva en verano.

Perfil solicitado:

- Inglés alto (se realizará prueba).

- Buen manejo y soltura con Excel (se realizará prueba).

- Estudiante o recién licenciado de Grado o Master en Relaciones.

Laborales y RRHH, Derecho, o similar.

- Atracción y vocación por el ámbito de la gestión y administración de personal y relaciones laborales.

- Motivación por trabajar en un entorno multinacional.

Para inscribirse y más información en oferta de empleo de Prácticas Recursos Humanos (Relaciones Laborales, Altas y Bajas) en Madrid.

