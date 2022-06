Lufthansa y Eurowings cancelan cientos de vuelos en julio por falta de personal

Pasajeros en el aeropuerto OR Thambo de Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, en una fotografia de archivo. EFE/Kim LudbrookSOUTH AFRICA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL:Johannesburg (South Africa), 21/12/2020.- Passengers sit and watch aeroplanes take of and land from the observation deck at the OR Thambo International airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 December 2020. Israel, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland have all halted air travel to and from South Africa as other airlines cancel flights from the United Kingdom as both countries are showing cases of a new varient of the Corivd-19 Corona virus 501.v2, a mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant which holds a higher transmission rate. The wave of cancellations impacting the UK is likely to extend to South Africa, as countries try and keep new, possibly more virulent, variants of the coronavirus out. (Alemania, Arabia Saudita, Sudáfrica, Suiza, Turquía, Reino Unido, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK