Partidos hoy, 16 de agosto, del Mundial 2023: horarios y dónde ver

Auckland (New Zealand), 15/08/2023.- Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden (left) in consoled by Aitana Bonmati of Spain after the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semi final soccer match between Spain and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand, 15 August 2023. (Mundial de Fútbol, Nueva Zelanda, España, Suecia) EFE/EPA/AARON GILLIONS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY