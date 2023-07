Etapa 12 del Tour de Francia 2023, en directo

Moulins (France), 12/07/2023.- Yellow Jersey overall leader Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (C) of team Jumbo-Visma arrives at the finish of the 11th stage of the Tour de France 2023, a 180 km race from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, France, 12 July 2023. (Ciclismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK