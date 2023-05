Sigue en directo la etapa de hoy del Giro de Italia: Vasto - Melfi

San Salvo (Italy), 07/05/2023.- Italian rider Jonathan Milan of team Bahrain Victorious (C) crosses the finish line first and wins the second stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia cycling race over 202 km from Teramo to San Salvo, Italy, 07 May 2023. (Ciclismo, Bahrein, Italia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO