Los Warriors, a una victoria del anillo

San Francisco (United States), 14/06/2022.- Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (R) dunks the ball past a defending Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (L) during the second half of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals playoff game five between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 13 June 2022. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT