El abogado de la futbolista Diallo asegura que "la echaron a los leones": "Ella no tiene nada que ver"

Cardiff (Great Britain).- (FILE) - Paris Saint-Germain's Aminata Diallo (L) vies for the ball with Lyon's Kadeisha Buchanan (R) during the UEFA Women's Champions League Final soccer match played between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain, 01 June 2017 (re-issued on 10 November 2021). On 10 November 2021 Paris Saint-Germain announced on a statement that 'Aminata Diallo was taken into custody by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players'. (Atentado, Liga de Campeones, Abierto, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/GEOFF CADDICK