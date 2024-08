La crisis en Bangladés afecta a los negocios de grandes firmas de moda españolas

London (United Kingdom), 12/12/2023.- A branch of the clothes shop Zara in London, Britain, 12 December 2023. The fashion company has removed a series of advertisements amid complaints on social media that they resemble images from the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. Zaras parent company Inditex in a statement said Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created. (Moda, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL / NEIL HALL