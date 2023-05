El déficit comercial de Japón en abril se queda en 2.900 millones de euros

Tokyo (Japan), 17/05/2023.- A pedestrian stops to watch a display showing the Nikkei Stock Average during an afternoon trading session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2023. The Tokyo stock benchmark recovered to the 30,000 level for the first time in one year and eight months. The Cabinet Office stated on 17 May 2023 that Japan’s GDP in January-March period grew 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, annualized 1.6 percent and positive for the first time in three quarters. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA